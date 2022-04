If you are interested in a new ingredient to make your food vibrant and new, consider dabbling with nutritional yeast. It is a wonderful product that has been popping up in recipes fairly recently. Often used as a substitute for cheese, it is quite common with those who follow a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle. Consumers of nutritional yeast refer to it as “Nooch.” Nutritional yeast is packed with an assortment of vitamins and proteins, hence the nickname coming from the word “nutritional.” Adding this yellow powdered condiment, that is just shy of 20 calories, to your food can offer your body great health benefits.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO