Wi-Fi is one of the most used technologies nowadays. Lots of devices come equipped with Wi-Fi receivers, and Wi-Fi transmitters on routers have become an essential feature. If you've just got yourself a new internet router, one of the first things you can do, is to set up Wi-Fi on it. This way, you and your household members can wirelessly access the internet and browse their favorite websites. Read on to learn how you can do this on any router.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO