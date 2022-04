One person was hurt in a Lexington shooting early Sunday morning.

Lexington police were called to Industry Road and Winchester Road just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning after gunfire was heard in the area.

When they got there, they found one victim who had been shot.

Police said they were in a car at the time and a bullet went through the car and hit them.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.