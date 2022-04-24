'City on Fire': Don Winslow's new gangster shoot-‘em-up is a wild ride

Drug cartels, dirty cops and midlevel mobsters: these are novelist Don Winslow’s people, the folks who fill his books with moral dilemmas and festering grudges. To enter Winslow’s world is to step onto a fast-moving train to trouble. These books – including his latest, “City on Fire” (William Morrow, 384 pp., ★★★½ out of four, out Tuesday) – are adrenalized plot machines whose pages seem to turn themselves.

"City on Fire" is modern-day take on “The Iliad,” except the woman at the center doesn’t launch a thousand ships. Instead she’s the unwitting instigator of a bloody war between Irish and Italian gangsters in ‘80s and ‘90s Providence, Rhode Island. Once they get wound up, however, no one really seems to remember, or care, how it all started. Like so many wars, this one runs on pride and its own momentum.

Winslow sets the table by introducing a fragile alliance between friends and associates. The Murphy family, and their even-keeled adjunct Danny Ryan, have seen better days. Danny’s father, Marty, used to run the show, but now he’s at the bottom of a whiskey bottle. Meanwhile, the Moretti boys, Peter and Paulie, are on the rise, and they’ve got the rackets to prove it. So when Peter has a dust-up with hotheaded Liam Murphy over Pam, a new girl in town, the Irish are at a distinct disadvantage.

Winslow knows how to set a dozen subplots and characters in motion and keep them moving. There’s Sal, the Morettis’ best killer who happens to be a closeted gay man (shades of “The Sopranos” and Vito Spatafore). There’s Danny’s estranged mother, Madeleine, who could fill her own novel: a Vegas showgirl who learned how to play the power game but could never get her son to forgive her absence.

Sometimes these characters promise more than they deliver. Winslow introduces so many goings-on that some of them get stuck before they can come around and create a payoff. They make quite a first impression – Madeleine’s introduction is a mini masterpiece in itself – then get lost in the shuffle. In this sense, Winslow is a victim of his own abundance.

But what abundance. A murderers’ row of characters walks through these pages, each with his or her own backstory, each playing an angle. The power struggles give way to further power struggles; the murders reverberate and force the players to adjust their strategies and flirt with the enemy. You get caught up in one subplot, then watch it morph into another. Winslow is a master plotter and shaper of characters. You don’t read “City on Fire” so much as you let it take you for a ride.

Danny is the moral center, if such a thing is possible in this gruesome shoot-‘em-up. He was passed over when his father tumbled into alcoholism: “Instead of being a prince, Danny is some kind of minor duke or something.” He’s a good husband, and an excited expectant father. Now he bides his time, knowing he’s smarter than his enemies and his overlords, all of whom respect him, even if they don’t fear him. In this world, he passes for a good guy.

Winslow leaves this story ripe for further chapters – it feels like the first part of a trilogy – and, as usual, he leaves the reader wanting more. You wouldn’t want to spend time with these gangsters in real life, but they’re top-notch company on the page.