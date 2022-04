New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso wasn’t afraid to pick a fight with the Cardinals, even after the two teams brawled on the field Wednesday. Alonso was at the center of a benches-clearing incident between the Mets and Cardinals. The Polar Bear, as he’s often called by supporters in Queens, was ready to maul his opponents in St. Louis should they push him to certain extremes.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 59 MINUTES AGO