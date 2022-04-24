ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County firefighters battle wildfire Saturday evening

By Andrew Shipley
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
Charlotte County firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in the Gulf Cove Neighborhood off DuBarry Ave.

The fire started in the neighborhood, where it burned 10 acres, before jumping into the Myakka State Forest on Saturday.

As of Monday, the fire burned about 160 acres in the Myakka State Forest and it is at 95% contained.

Two sheds, a boat, and a couple of fences were damaged, but luckily no homes were damaged.

Charlotte County Public Safety
Englewood Fire, North Port Fire, and Sarasota County Fire all sent units to assist. Florida Forest Service had 4 tractor plows working to contain the fire in Myakka State Forest as well as Charlotte County Sheriff Office Air 1 conducted areal water drops.

