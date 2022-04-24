ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

MotorTrend Sees Something in the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado that No One Else Does

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Chevrolet Colorado is not the most popular choice for the best midsize pickup truck, yet MotorTrend ranked it the highest. Nearly every publication has ranked the 2022 Honda Ridgeline highest out of every midsize pickup truck. In fact, the Chevy Colorado isn’t a popular choice at all. What did...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 4

Oracle Of Delphi
3d ago

The truth is Motor Trend judge the Colorado as a Truck not a car. CR judges things as Appliances. I would not trade my Canyon for the Ridgeline for anything. Also look at the numbers sold. The Ridgeline is about 8% of the GM twins volume. The Ridgeline sells just over 30,000 units to GM selling almost 400,000 units.

Reply
2
