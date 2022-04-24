1 person killed after a motorcycle crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

One person was killed following a two-vehicle accident in Las Vegas.

As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at around 1:11 p.m. close to the 2200 block of East Serene Avenue. The early reports showed that an SUV and a motorcycle were involved in the collision.

On arrival, first responders rushed the motorcycle rider to a local hospital where they were declared dead. East Serene Avenue was shut down in both directions from South Eastern to Spencer while crews worked at the scene. The identity of the deceased will be released once the next of kin is notified. No other details are available.

An investigation is underway.

Source: 8 News Now