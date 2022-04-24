ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

At least one person stabbed at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Fox 19
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON, Ohio (WXIX) -At least one person was stabbed and taken to the hospital Saturday night after a fight occurred at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar, Mason police said. Officers say the incident happened...

www.fox19.com

The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTN

2 dead, including infant, in six-vehicle crash on I-70 East

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six […]
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
WTOL 11

One dead after overnight home invasion shooting in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jessus Lopez was killed in a shooting during a home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Michigan Street near Chicago Street. According to Police, officers were sent to North Michigan Street on a call of a person shot. Officers arrived and located Jessus Lopez inside his home with at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
WLWT 5

Two injured in Union Township motorcycle crash, dispatchers say

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on I-275 in Clermont County on Saturday afternoon, dispatchers confirm. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. The northbound lanes of I-275 just beyond SR-32 were briefly shut down. Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers said two...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested after being accused in the rape of a 12-year-old girl.   Court documents state that on April 22, Cristian A. Cedeno-Meijia went to the home of the girl in southwest Columbus, after having personal knowledge that her mother wasn’t there.  According to the court documents, Cedeno-Mejia raped […]
COLUMBUS, OH
SCDNReports

Body Discovered Inside a Vehicle in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body inside a vehicle. According to initial reports, medics along with deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of Mount Tabor Road around 11:30 am on Saturday.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

