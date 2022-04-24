ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Biden takes shots at MAGA, makes it clearer he is out of touch with American voters.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Seattle, WA) — Amid months of record high disapproval ratings, a President Biden is taking some shots at Republicans. Biden spoke in Seattle and argued, “This ain’t your...

Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Biden White House slams Trump over latest appeal to Putin

As a rule, President Joe Biden and his team say very little about their Republican predecessor. Every once in a while, however, the Democratic team makes an exception. Sometimes, those exceptions are amusing. Late last year, for example, Donald Trump referenced the work of his “envoy ambassador” at “the Kosovo-Serbia border.” It led an official in the actual White House to tell reporters, “Outside of his very active imagination, Donald Trump is no longer president and doesn’t have any ‘envoy ambassadors’ representing the United States.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Media jumping off Biden's sinking ship: Ari Fleischer

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer joined "The Ingraham Angle" to weigh in on the upcoming midterm elections. ARI FLEISCHER: Yeah, and the danger here from Joe Biden and all Democrats in the House and in the Senate, and why a lot of districts that you thought were going to be safe Democrat are going to be in play this November, is all this is a sign of how depressed the Democratic base is. And what happens Laura, in these first midterm elections, the opposite party is excited, they're ginned up, they can't wait to go vote the bums out of office. And that's the way a lot of people feel about Joe Biden. But the Democrat base is not excited. They were never really excited by Joe Biden to begin with. They just saw him as the alternative to Donald Trump. And now that he's doing so poorly, and you have liberal columnists piling on, it further demoralizes and depresses the Democratic base, leading to a November election which Republicans surge in turnout and Democrats stay home. That compounds all of the Democrat problems. That's why it's likely to be a tsunami in November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

