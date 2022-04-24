ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

DNR Biologist Summarizes Latest Fishing Report

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Lewis) Fisheries Biologist Byan Hayes says the latest fishing report updated every Thursday is a combination of what’s been biting and what the DNR thinks might happen for the upcoming weekend. Hayes admits the fishing report this week is sparse.

Hayes says this week’s report shows the crappie bite picking is up at the upper end of Lake Anita on the warmer days, but there is no report on Large Mouth Bass.

Blue Gill fishing at Meadow Lake in Adair County called Fair. Boat anglers are catching eight-inch bluegills out of the Cedar tree Piles.

Prairie Rose Lake provides good spring fishing. Anglers are catching 10-to-12-inch crappie around the jetties. Largemouth Bass is good.

Viking Lake is four feet low, and the lake’s access is compromised. Black Crappie fishing, fair, Bluegills, fair. The Bluegills have gained size and are in good body condition due to the drawdown. Channel Catfishing, called good for anglers using shad sides in the lake’s upper end, is catching all-sized channel catfish.

