ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Nice weather Sunday evening, a little cooler Monday

By Wes Peery
kshb.com
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Monday through Wednesday will see dry weather with comfortable temperatures. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday night-Saturday. Pollen levels expected to be high...

www.kshb.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas City, MO
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Summer-Like Temps Today With Snow Tomorrow & Ew

Residents of southern Ontario, don't be fooled by the blissfully mild temperatures dominating Monday morning. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods just yet. According to The Weather Network, the remarkably high temperatures will gradually drop off throughout the day as a cold front sweeps through the province, and it won't just be chillier.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Radio#Cold Start#Noaa#Iphone
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Sun and warm temps into the weekend

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says sun and warmer temps are on the way for the weekend. A chance of for showers is expected next week. TONIGHT: A few clouds, a bit breezy, and cold! Lows down to 38. NW wind gusts 15-25 mph. TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, breezy...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/27 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be cooler and blustery with morning wind chills in the 40s and highs only in the 50s. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps a stray shower or two out there. Tonight turns cold with wind chills falling through the 40s and into the low 30s and 20s by dawn. Tomorrow gets off to a cold start with plenty of sunshine, gusty winds and highs only in the 50s again.Looking Ahead: Chilly, breezy conditions persist on Friday with morning wind chills in the 20s and 30s and highs only in the upper 50s.Temperatures bounce back nicely over the weekend with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s by Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy