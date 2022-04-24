ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Court seeks solution to opened emails in homicide case

By Lyra Bordelon
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWYLt_0fIeAnN700

As a summer trial looms, the case against Terri Storer for two homicides could still be dismissed due to potential breaches of attorney-client privilege.

Storer was indicted on two counts of murder for the 2019 shooting of Jeremiah and Jennifer Thomas. Randy Barnhart was indicted on two counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

Earlier this year, the defense moved the indictment be dismissed as a result of an email between attorney and client potentially being read by investigators before the case was indicted. In March, the lead investigator Senior Trooper B.J. Borsman of the West Virginia State Police testified he had opened an email produced from Google with a warrant.

“I didn’t read the email,” Borsman testified. “I opened the link for the email. I was able to determine, based on the first couple of words, … and I may be completely wrong, … I believed it to be an email shared from a client to an attorney.”

Greenbrier County Circuit Court Judge Robert Richardson left the record open after that hearing, allowing the defense and prosecution to submit additional evidence. The potential of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBA) reviewing the computer in question to see which emails were opened and/or read was introduced on March 11.

“The essential request to the FBI was to be a tracing of Trooper Borsman’s steps,” explained Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney Pat Via. “The emails that were opened, those that weren’t, things of that nature. [They could potentially] electronically be able to follow what Trooper Borsman did or did not do with respect to the material issue. Upon further consultation with the Bureau, they have agreed to undertake the work. … Until they get into the computer, they could not provide any assurance that they could provide us answers. … I think it’s fair to say there was some level of confidence that they could achieve some of the tasks, a little less confidence on some of the rest of it. [The computer is] currently in the evidence room at the West Virginia State Police at the Lewisburg detachment.”

However, this option came with an objection from Storer’s defense attorney, Brandon Johnson.

“We wanted someone there as a representative for the defendant, and we had secured someone that would do that,” explained Johnson. “What Pat Via told us [is] the FBI simply found that was something they would not agree to do, which I find a little shocking. If the shoe was on the other foot, they certainly would want a representative there. I think it’s because of that very fact, that they won’t cooperate, that we feel like there needs to be some other avenue that we pursue. We don’t particularly want to delay this, but we didn’t cause it. … I’m pretty shocked that’s the FBI’s position.”

“I can confirm that,” Via said. “I had proposed a defense representative be present and I was told that they’re not going to do that. It would be a circumstance where they and they alone would do the analysis and provide us with their findings.”

Without another person in the room representing the defendant, the FBI could be out as a potential way to resolve the issue. However, if another party is found that could accomplish the same task, the state has similar concerns for a different reason.

“I suspect that there is significant confidential information concerning other investigations that may be on the computer,” Via noted. “We would need to have some mechanism to provide for the security of that other information without damaging or interfering with access to the information to be examined.”

Richardson approved the parties to find another solution, with the case moving forward in early May.

“We’ll remind the parties that this case is scheduled for trial this summer,” said Richardson. “We do have some time but not an unlimited amount of time.”

The post Court seeks solution to opened emails in homicide case appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greenbrier County, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Crime & Safety
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Fbi#Shooting#Murder#Solution#Violent Crime#Fba
Law & Crime

‘Struck at the Heart of the Criminal Justice System’: Ex-Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Gets 15 Months in Prison for Obstructing Probe

A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WJHL

Man ejected from SUV in Bland, Virginia crash dies

BLAND, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle accident Saturday night left one man dead, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). A release from the VSP revealed that a 2016 Chevrolet Trax was traveling west on Route 42 (East Bluegrass Trail) before running off the left side of the road, hitting an embankment, crashing through a fence […]
BLAND, VA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSAZ

One person dead after vehicle crash

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in the Boone County community of Julian on Thursday. According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened on US 119 around 9:30p.m. Kennith Andrew Kirk was traveling southbound on US 119 while Timothy Glen Kuhn...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two plead guilty to passing bad checks at West Virginia dealerships

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two people have pleaded guilty in relation to a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. Court documents say that 52-year-old Millard Patrick and 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that Turner passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could […]
CHARLESTON, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy