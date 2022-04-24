ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-year-old dies after hit-and-run; Teen in custody

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: Video above shows previously aired coverage of this story

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 5-year-old girl has died after being hit on Saturday by a car that allegedly drove off. The suspect, who police say is a 17-year-old girl, is in now custody.

The incident took place on the 3100 block of West 50th Street at around 6:30 p.m., police said, when the little girl reportedly ran out between two vehicles that were parked on the side of the road. Police said the driver was going northbound when she allegedly hit and then ran over the child.

The child was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and died hours later, according to police.

Yankees fans pelt Cleveland outfielders with debris after comeback win

The passenger reportedly came back to the scene after the crash.

Police say the vehicle in connection with this incident was towed.

Anyone who may know anything about the incident is asked to reach out to Cleveland police directly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 13

Laura George Carpenter
3d ago

It sounds like it wasn’t the drivers fault of the child darted out from between parked cars, but fleeing the scene always makes things worse. Either way, this is such a tragedy for the family of that poor baby.

Reply
20
P8
3d ago

If she wouldn’t have left the scene, it prob wouldn’t have been as bad as she thought. It’s called an accident for a reason. It’s hard enough she’ll have to live with what she did.

Reply
7
Facts R NOT Opinions
3d ago

the driver is still a child, who probably panicked and drove off. or possibly got rid of some evidence before returning to the scene. it's a terrible situation for all people involved. may justice be served.

Reply
6
