5-year-old dies after hit-and-run; Teen in custody

Editor’s note: Video above shows previously aired coverage of this story

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 5-year-old girl has died after being hit on Saturday by a car that allegedly drove off. The suspect, who police say is a 17-year-old girl, is in now custody.

The incident took place on the 3100 block of West 50th Street at around 6:30 p.m., police said, when the little girl reportedly ran out between two vehicles that were parked on the side of the road. Police said the driver was going northbound when she allegedly hit and then ran over the child.

The child was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and died hours later, according to police.

The passenger reportedly came back to the scene after the crash.

Police say the vehicle in connection with this incident was towed.

Anyone who may know anything about the incident is asked to reach out to Cleveland police directly.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.