Why Jeffrey Epstein needed a cello

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York Times business reporter has a strange story of how a vintage cello worth...

Slipped Disc

File under: Trans piano music

Aiden K. Feltkamp has curated the first-ever volume of vocal and piano music written for and/or by transgender and nonbinary people, Anthology of New Music: Trans & Nonbinary Voices. Aiden K. Feltkamp (they/he) is a Turn the Spotlight fellow and graduate of Bard College Conservatory’s Graduate Vocal Arts Program. It...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Canada music director suddenly quits

Ludwig Van Toronto are first with the news that Tafelmusik, the eminent baroque orchestra, are headless once again. Elisa Citterio, the La Scala violinist who took over as music director from Jeanne Lamon in 2017, has left without notice. Neither side is saying a word. A search party has been...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Philip Glass gets premiered in a tomb

Following a two-year hiatus, Death of Classical announces the return of The Crypt Sessions, its acclaimed concert series of chamber music at the Crypt Chapel under the Church of the Intercession in Harlem. The Crypt Sessions returns beginning June 7-9, with the world premiere of Philip Glass’ new cello suite...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra to play at BBC Proms

A Canadian newspaper has received a leak that the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will play at this summer’s BBC Proms. The orchestra, led by Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson, includes musicians who are now refugees and Ukrainian members of European orchestras. The Ukraine Ministry of Culture is granting a special exemption from fighting to male members of orchestras who are of military-age.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Anna Netrebko bows to a Ukrainian flag

A first review in the French Forum Opera site of the Russian soprano’s jump-in as Manon Lescaut in Monte Carlo shows her taking a bow with the rest of the cast beneath a Ukrainian flag. This may not have been her intention. Or maybe it was. Either way, it...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Cancer claims sought-after music preparer, 66

The death has been reported in Seattle of Robert Puff, editor, arranger, orchestrator, score producer and music librarian who was consulted by many leading composers. Robert described himself as a ‘music preparer’ for concerts and films. His company, RPM Seattle Music Preparation, prepared scores and parts for over...
SEATTLE, WA
Slipped Disc

Germany still loves its Wagners

The composer’s great-granddaughter Nike Wagner has been awarded the Cross of Merit, 1st Class, of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for her decades of work in the management and organization of music festivals and in cultural studies. The citation says: ‘Prof. Nike Wagner has...
RELIGION
Slipped Disc

La Scala photographer dies, at 75

Friends have reported the death of Roberto Masotti, a fixture at La Scala rehearsals and performances for as long as anyone can remember, issuing his work with Silvia Lelli’s under the Lelli e Masotti name. Ravenna born, Roberto also photographed more than 200 artists for ECM Records, mostly active...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Carnegie Hall’s new season puts BBC Proms in shade

The 2022-23 season, just announced, has the Philadelphia Orchestra practically in residence over several visits, challenging a reinvigorated NY Phil in its restored hall. Should be a good contest. Mitsuko Uchida will be official resident artist, with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra. The City of Birmingham Orchestra and the LA Phil...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
