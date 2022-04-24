Why Jeffrey Epstein needed a cello

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Sharon Osbourne opened up about everything from her family life to her health in a tell-all interview over the weekend. And during the chat, the TV favorite spoke out about her devastating battle with bulimia, which she has been living with for many years. Talking to The Times, she told...
Sharon Osbourne, 69, lives with her husband Ozzy, 73, and their 11 pets in a vast LA mansion but with the Black Sabbath star's ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease, it's looking like it's all change. The Sun has reported that The Talk star and her husband plan on overhauling a...
Aiden K. Feltkamp has curated the first-ever volume of vocal and piano music written for and/or by transgender and nonbinary people, Anthology of New Music: Trans & Nonbinary Voices. Aiden K. Feltkamp (they/he) is a Turn the Spotlight fellow and graduate of Bard College Conservatory’s Graduate Vocal Arts Program. It...
Ludwig Van Toronto are first with the news that Tafelmusik, the eminent baroque orchestra, are headless once again. Elisa Citterio, the La Scala violinist who took over as music director from Jeanne Lamon in 2017, has left without notice. Neither side is saying a word. A search party has been...
Following a two-year hiatus, Death of Classical announces the return of The Crypt Sessions, its acclaimed concert series of chamber music at the Crypt Chapel under the Church of the Intercession in Harlem. The Crypt Sessions returns beginning June 7-9, with the world premiere of Philip Glass’ new cello suite...
A Canadian newspaper has received a leak that the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will play at this summer’s BBC Proms. The orchestra, led by Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson, includes musicians who are now refugees and Ukrainian members of European orchestras. The Ukraine Ministry of Culture is granting a special exemption from fighting to male members of orchestras who are of military-age.
A first review in the French Forum Opera site of the Russian soprano’s jump-in as Manon Lescaut in Monte Carlo shows her taking a bow with the rest of the cast beneath a Ukrainian flag. This may not have been her intention. Or maybe it was. Either way, it...
The death has been reported in Seattle of Robert Puff, editor, arranger, orchestrator, score producer and music librarian who was consulted by many leading composers. Robert described himself as a ‘music preparer’ for concerts and films. His company, RPM Seattle Music Preparation, prepared scores and parts for over...
The composer’s great-granddaughter Nike Wagner has been awarded the Cross of Merit, 1st Class, of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for her decades of work in the management and organization of music festivals and in cultural studies. The citation says: ‘Prof. Nike Wagner has...
Friends have reported the death of Roberto Masotti, a fixture at La Scala rehearsals and performances for as long as anyone can remember, issuing his work with Silvia Lelli’s under the Lelli e Masotti name. Ravenna born, Roberto also photographed more than 200 artists for ECM Records, mostly active...
The 2022-23 season, just announced, has the Philadelphia Orchestra practically in residence over several visits, challenging a reinvigorated NY Phil in its restored hall. Should be a good contest. Mitsuko Uchida will be official resident artist, with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra. The City of Birmingham Orchestra and the LA Phil...
