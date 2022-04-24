Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in York, NE

YORK -- The wind was gusting up to 65 miles per hour in York County during the first week of April, a week that saw multiple days of high wind warnings across the state. Dan Leininger, water conservationist for the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District, saw more than an inconvenience in this storm: as he looked across the tilled fields of dark soil that comprise most of the district, he saw the wealth of the state blowing away in the howling gale force. Clouds of rich topsoil, lifted from fields and blasted south and eastward, never to return. The drought conditions across much of Nebraska, combined with sustained high winds, meant that erosion was inevitable on conventionally tilled fields where best management practices such as cover crops and diverse growing rotations are not in use.

YORK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO