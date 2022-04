Fascinating discussion on the Guardian’s Readers Response page. As a songwriter, I can only write my (three-minute pop) songs while walking. The cadence of my steps often gets me in a semi-trance, which leads to the brain working differently, less concerned with mundane matters. I figure, since I only have two feet, this leads to a natural tendency to write in a 4/4 or 2/4 time signature. The few waltzes curiously weren’t written while walking. Bent Van Looy, Antwerp.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO