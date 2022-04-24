ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Netrebko has broken her boycott at Monte Carlo

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russian soprano has picked the war lock on...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Slipped Disc

Anna Netrebko bows to a Ukrainian flag

A first review in the French Forum Opera site of the Russian soprano’s jump-in as Manon Lescaut in Monte Carlo shows her taking a bow with the rest of the cast beneath a Ukrainian flag. This may not have been her intention. Or maybe it was. Either way, it...
Slipped Disc

La Scala photographer dies, at 75

Friends have reported the death of Roberto Masotti, a fixture at La Scala rehearsals and performances for as long as anyone can remember, issuing his work with Silvia Lelli’s under the Lelli e Masotti name. Ravenna born, Roberto also photographed more than 200 artists for ECM Records, mostly active...
Slipped Disc

Vienna will stream notorious Tristan tomorrow

The Calixto Bieito production of Tristan und Isolde, described as Vienna’s ‘most terrible, dilettante performance’, can be seen tomorrow on the Staatsoper channel, here. (You will be required to register, but it’s free). Our critic Larry L. Lash advises: ‘Whereas Dominique Meyer offered free streaming of...
Slipped Disc

Canada music director suddenly quits

Ludwig Van Toronto are first with the news that Tafelmusik, the eminent baroque orchestra, are headless once again. Elisa Citterio, the La Scala violinist who took over as music director from Jeanne Lamon in 2017, has left without notice. Neither side is saying a word. A search party has been...
Person
Anna Netrebko
Slipped Disc

Vienna mourns Conservatoire chief

The death has been announced of Gerhard Track, director of the Vienna Conservatory from 1989 to 1999, since renamed MUK. He was 87. Track was also music director of the Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra of Minneapolis.
Slipped Disc

Youtube lament for a Met musician, 67

Friends have complied a beautiful tribute to Ira Weller, a violist for 30 years at the Metropolitan Opera, who died last month. He was also the founding violist of the Mendelssohn String Quartet.
Slipped Disc

Carnegie Hall’s new season puts BBC Proms in shade

The 2022-23 season, just announced, has the Philadelphia Orchestra practically in residence over several visits, challenging a reinvigorated NY Phil in its restored hall. Should be a good contest. Mitsuko Uchida will be official resident artist, with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra. The City of Birmingham Orchestra and the LA Phil...
Slipped Disc

Scots embrace Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra

The Scottish Government is paying for the new refugee orchestra to appear at the Edinburgh Festival – in addition to its date, announced yesterday, at the BBC Proms in London. Some local politics going on here, but in a worthy cause. Statement by the festival:. The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra...
#Monte Carlo#War#Soprano#Mediterranean#Russian
Slipped Disc

Philip Glass gets premiered in a tomb

Following a two-year hiatus, Death of Classical announces the return of The Crypt Sessions, its acclaimed concert series of chamber music at the Crypt Chapel under the Church of the Intercession in Harlem. The Crypt Sessions returns beginning June 7-9, with the world premiere of Philip Glass’ new cello suite...
Slipped Disc

Germany still loves its Wagners

The composer’s great-granddaughter Nike Wagner has been awarded the Cross of Merit, 1st Class, of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for her decades of work in the management and organization of music festivals and in cultural studies. The citation says: ‘Prof. Nike Wagner has...
Slipped Disc

Just in: London orchestra hires German CEO

The Philharmonia Orchestra, headless since Alexander Van Ingen’s departure in January, has named Thorben Dittes as his successor, starting in August. Dittes has been Director of the Royal Northern Sinfonia in Gateshead since 2014, and president of the Lakeland Sinfonia. He says: ‘said: “The Philharmonia is one of the...
Russia
Slipped Disc

Brazil laments a national soprano

The formidable Brazilian soprano Niza de Castro Tank died yesterday in Campinas, Sao Paulo, aged 91. She specialised in the works of Carlos Gomes, the foremost Brazilian opera composer.
Slipped Disc

French virtuoso is selling his $4 million violin

The eminent French soloist Régis Pasquier has put up his 1736 Guarnerius for sale, having decided to pass it on ‘to a younger generation’. Pasquier, 76, has been playing this instrument since 2008. Details here.
