Anna Netrebko has broken her boycott at Monte Carlo

A first review in the French Forum Opera site of the Russian soprano’s jump-in as Manon Lescaut in Monte Carlo shows her taking a bow with the rest of the cast beneath a Ukrainian flag. This may not have been her intention. Or maybe it was. Either way, it...
Friends have reported the death of Roberto Masotti, a fixture at La Scala rehearsals and performances for as long as anyone can remember, issuing his work with Silvia Lelli’s under the Lelli e Masotti name. Ravenna born, Roberto also photographed more than 200 artists for ECM Records, mostly active...
The Calixto Bieito production of Tristan und Isolde, described as Vienna’s ‘most terrible, dilettante performance’, can be seen tomorrow on the Staatsoper channel, here. (You will be required to register, but it’s free). Our critic Larry L. Lash advises: ‘Whereas Dominique Meyer offered free streaming of...
Ludwig Van Toronto are first with the news that Tafelmusik, the eminent baroque orchestra, are headless once again. Elisa Citterio, the La Scala violinist who took over as music director from Jeanne Lamon in 2017, has left without notice. Neither side is saying a word. A search party has been...
The death has been announced of Gerhard Track, director of the Vienna Conservatory from 1989 to 1999, since renamed MUK. He was 87. Track was also music director of the Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra of Minneapolis.
The 2022-23 season, just announced, has the Philadelphia Orchestra practically in residence over several visits, challenging a reinvigorated NY Phil in its restored hall. Should be a good contest. Mitsuko Uchida will be official resident artist, with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra. The City of Birmingham Orchestra and the LA Phil...
The Scottish Government is paying for the new refugee orchestra to appear at the Edinburgh Festival – in addition to its date, announced yesterday, at the BBC Proms in London. Some local politics going on here, but in a worthy cause. Statement by the festival:. The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra...
Lizards, fancy feathered hats and trickery – National Gallery. This requires a bit of patience as the National Gallery doesn’t make it easy to navigate but it is worth it. It’s an exhibition of paintings selected by Dr Gabriele Finaldi, the Director of the Gallery. From Giotto...
Following a two-year hiatus, Death of Classical announces the return of The Crypt Sessions, its acclaimed concert series of chamber music at the Crypt Chapel under the Church of the Intercession in Harlem. The Crypt Sessions returns beginning June 7-9, with the world premiere of Philip Glass’ new cello suite...
The composer’s great-granddaughter Nike Wagner has been awarded the Cross of Merit, 1st Class, of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for her decades of work in the management and organization of music festivals and in cultural studies. The citation says: ‘Prof. Nike Wagner has...
The Philharmonia Orchestra, headless since Alexander Van Ingen’s departure in January, has named Thorben Dittes as his successor, starting in August. Dittes has been Director of the Royal Northern Sinfonia in Gateshead since 2014, and president of the Lakeland Sinfonia. He says: ‘said: “The Philharmonia is one of the...
The eminent French soloist Régis Pasquier has put up his 1736 Guarnerius for sale, having decided to pass it on ‘to a younger generation’. Pasquier, 76, has been playing this instrument since 2008. Details here.
Comments / 0