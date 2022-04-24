ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil mourns much-loved Guest

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Holocaust survivor who fled Hungary for Brazil in 1956,...

slippedisc.com

Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
#Holocaust Survivor#Imperfectionist
Slipped Disc

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra to play at BBC Proms

A Canadian newspaper has received a leak that the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will play at this summer’s BBC Proms. The orchestra, led by Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson, includes musicians who are now refugees and Ukrainian members of European orchestras. The Ukraine Ministry of Culture is granting a special exemption from fighting to male members of orchestras who are of military-age.
Slipped Disc

Cancer claims sought-after music preparer, 66

The death has been reported in Seattle of Robert Puff, editor, arranger, orchestrator, score producer and music librarian who was consulted by many leading composers. Robert described himself as a ‘music preparer’ for concerts and films. His company, RPM Seattle Music Preparation, prepared scores and parts for over...
NewsBreak
Slipped Disc

Lise has last word on the BBC Proms

Lise Davidsen is singing the Last Night. And she won’t indulge in pops and gimmicks. The arias hare hardcore Wagner, Mascagni and Verdi. The conductor is Dalia Stasevska.
Slipped Disc

Youtube lament for a Met musician, 67

Friends have complied a beautiful tribute to Ira Weller, a violist for 30 years at the Metropolitan Opera, who died last month. He was also the founding violist of the Mendelssohn String Quartet.
Slipped Disc

Vienna mourns Conservatoire chief

The death has been announced of Gerhard Track, director of the Vienna Conservatory from 1989 to 1999, since renamed MUK. He was 87. Track was also music director of the Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra of Minneapolis.
Slipped Disc

Berlin Phil and Philadelphia Orch join dumbed-down BBC Proms

The BBC Proms, announced this morning, feature such highlights as ‘the first-ever video game Prom’, Art-rock band Public Service Broadcasting with a new album; ‘ Radio 1 Relax ‘ and an Aretha Franklin evening. You have to dig deep to find classical limelighters. The Berlin Philharmonic...
Slipped Disc

Canada music director suddenly quits

Ludwig Van Toronto are first with the news that Tafelmusik, the eminent baroque orchestra, are headless once again. Elisa Citterio, the La Scala violinist who took over as music director from Jeanne Lamon in 2017, has left without notice. Neither side is saying a word. A search party has been...
Slipped Disc

File under: Trans piano music

Aiden K. Feltkamp has curated the first-ever volume of vocal and piano music written for and/or by transgender and nonbinary people, Anthology of New Music: Trans & Nonbinary Voices. Aiden K. Feltkamp (they/he) is a Turn the Spotlight fellow and graduate of Bard College Conservatory’s Graduate Vocal Arts Program. It...
Slipped Disc

La Scala photographer dies, at 75

Friends have reported the death of Roberto Masotti, a fixture at La Scala rehearsals and performances for as long as anyone can remember, issuing his work with Silvia Lelli’s under the Lelli e Masotti name. Ravenna born, Roberto also photographed more than 200 artists for ECM Records, mostly active...
Slipped Disc

Anna Netrebko bows to a Ukrainian flag

A first review in the French Forum Opera site of the Russian soprano’s jump-in as Manon Lescaut in Monte Carlo shows her taking a bow with the rest of the cast beneath a Ukrainian flag. This may not have been her intention. Or maybe it was. Either way, it...
Slipped Disc

Another Slatkin takes the baton

Daniel Slatkin, son of Leonard, has composed the score for a new documentary on Detroit’s bankruptcy crisis, “Gradually, Then Suddenly”. The film will premiere tonight at the Freep Film Festival. Here’s Daniel on the podium, as to the manor born. He’s 27, way to go.
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Pianist suffers heart failure in concerto – and gets to the end

We’ve been informed of a terrible scare in Vancouver, Washington (USA). The Georgian pianist Alexander Toradze, 69, was set to perform Stravinsky’s Piano Concerto for Winds & Orchestra and Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2 twice last weekend with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. He started feeling unwell on Thursday. Friday it got a bit worse, so he rested in his hotel room for most of the day. By Saturday, he struggled to walk unaided.
Slipped Disc

Vienna will stream notorious Tristan tomorrow

The Calixto Bieito production of Tristan und Isolde, described as Vienna’s ‘most terrible, dilettante performance’, can be seen tomorrow on the Staatsoper channel, here. (You will be required to register, but it’s free). Our critic Larry L. Lash advises: ‘Whereas Dominique Meyer offered free streaming of...
