ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Swats second homer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Not starting Wednesday

Siri isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers after initially being included in the lineup, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Kyle Tucker was set to receive Wednesday off, but manager Dusty Baker instead decided to push that day off to Thursday, resulting in Siri moving to the bench. Siri should be back in the lineup Thursday for the series finale, assuming Tucker actual sits.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cubs' Brad Wieck: Out until second half

Wieck (elbow) receive a platelet-rich plasma injection in late March and isn't expected to return until after the All-Star break, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Wieck landed on the 60-day injured list in mid-March with a left elbow strain, and he received the PRP injection shortly thereafter. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners lefty Marco Gonzales exits after being hit by comebacker

At 11-6, the Mariners headed into Wednesday with one of the best records in the AL (only a half game behind the Blue Jays for the best). They won Tuesday night, 8-4, at Tampa Bay, so they were riding high and feeling pretty good. That feeling went south pretty quickly, as Wednesday's starting pitcher Marco Gonzales was struck with a line drive in the first inning:
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Pops first homer

Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Dodgers. Ahmed took Julio Urias yard in the fifth inning to record his first homer of the season. He was sidelined by a shoulder injury for the first two weeks of the campaign, and he's been in the lineup in four of six games since. Ahmed has been a light hitter throughout his career, though he does have two extra-base hits in only 12 plate appearances to begin his 2022 season.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Homers in win

Profar went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, two walks and two runs in Wednesday's victory over the Reds. Profar walked and scored in his first at-bat in the second inning and then went deep off Vladimir Gutierrez in the top of the third, driving in both Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado. The 29-year-old now has five homers and 15 RBI this season to go along with a .228 batting average.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Six shutout innings against Dodgers

Gallen allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five across six scoreless innings Wednesday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision. Gallen matched Julio Urias in a pitcher's duel Wednesday, though he ultimately lost out on a chance for the win after exiting the game with a 1-0 lead. He didn't generate a high number of strikeouts or swinging strikes, but he avoided any major mistakes by limiting the Dodgers to only one extra-base hit. Gallen has allowed one earned run across his first three starts and 15 innings, which amounts to a 0.60 ERA. While he'll get touched up at points in the season, Gallen's skills have backed up the excellent stretch as he's maintained a 14:4 K:BB, and he has yet to allow a home run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Julio Urias: Limits Diamondbacks

Urias allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out four across six innings Wednesday against Arizona. He did not factor into the decision. Urias allowed only one hit, though it was a solo home run to Nick Ahmed. That robbed him of the chance to earn a win, as he was engaged in a pitcher's duel with Zac Gallen. After a shaky opening start, Urias has allowed only two earned runs across his last 16 innings and three starts. The Dodgers' desire to limit his workload -- he has not thrown more than 75 pitches in any outing -- and 4.0 BB/9 are causes for concern, but his results remain strong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Andrew Chafin: Makes season debut Wednesday

Chafin allowed one run on two hits across an inning of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Twins. He struck out one. Chafin, who suffered a groin injury in spring training, was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday but didn't enter the game. He looked rusty in his season debut Wednesday, as he allowed back-to-back doubles to start the inning, though he escaped with only the one run allowed. Despite the tough outing, Chafin should settle into a valuable bullpen role as the team's top lefty reliever outside of closer Gregory Soto.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Turns in quality start

Greinke allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four across six innings Wednesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision. Greinke allowed an earned run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings, though he still managed to turn in a baseline quality start. He has been extremely reliant upon soft contact to begin the season, as he has only six total strikeouts across 22 innings. While Greinke's fortunes could change quickly as a result, he's maintained a 2.86 ERA and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his four appearances to this point in the campaign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Guardians' Austin Hedges: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Hedges is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels. Hedges started the past four games and will take a seat after going 2-for-11 with a two-run home run during that stretch. Luke Maile will start behind the plate in his absence Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Dustin May: Progressing in recovery

May (elbow) has completed eight bullpen sessions of 25-30 pitches each in April, and he could begin throwing live batting practice in about a month, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. May remains months away from a return, but he appears to be doing well in his rehab...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swats#White Sox#Twins
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Added to Wednesday's lineup

Tucker is starting Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Tucker was initially slated to get a day off Wednesday, but he'll now start in right field and bat fifth while Jose Siri retreats to the bench. Manager Dusty Baker said Tucker will likely be out of the lineup Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Sitting Wednesday

Bart is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the A's, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bart is 0-for-20 with 13 strikeouts over his past seven games and will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale. Curt Casali will start at catcher in his place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Activation not imminent

Manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Pressly (knee) is "not quite ready" to be activated from the 10-day injured list, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The 33-year-old reportedly looked good during a live batting practice session over the weekend, and the club is now deciding if or when he should throw another one. Baker said Pressly hasn't suffered a setback, though the right-hander "just hasn't had a step forward." Pressly recently appeared on the cusp of being activated from the injured list, but his return timeline now appears a bit more murky.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Nationals' Joe Ross: Throws off mound Wednesday

Ross (elbow) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Ross threw 30 pitches during a bullpen session Friday, but it's not yet clear how many pitches he threw during Wednesday's outing. However, the throwing session apparently went well since he's expected to face live hitters the next time he throws. The right-hander isn't eligible to return until at least early June, but he's made good progress recently.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Nationals' Hunter Harvey: Cleared for workouts

Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Harvey (forearm) has been cleared to resume workouts, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Although Harvey has been working out recently, he hasn't yet been cleared to resume throwing. He's been on the injured list for just under a week due to a pronator strain in his right arm, but he's downplayed the severity of the injury since landing on the IL. A timetable for his return to game action should come into focus once he begins a throwing program.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Suffers toe injury

Carlson was removed from Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets with a toe injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It appeared Carlson may have been ejected as he was replaced pinch hitter during the eighth inning after a skirmish between the two teams earlier in the frame, but he actually sustained a toe injury while running the bases his previous time up. The 23-year-old went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two RBI prior to exiting the contest, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series opener versus Arizona.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses 37 pitches Wednesday

Strasburg (neck) threw a 37-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Strasburg slightly increased his pitch count Wednesday after he threw 30 pitches Friday. The right-hander has been trying to go out of the windup, and manager Dave Martinez is hopeful that Strasburg will be able to resume facing hitters soon. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but it'd be a significant step in his recovery if he's able to face live hitters.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Carlson: Out with knee injury

Carlson is on the injured list at Single-A Modesto with patellar tendinitis in his left knee, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The 23-year-old threw 100 innings for Modesto last year after missing the previous two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he's unavailable to open 2022 due to the knee issue. Carlson is expected to join a minor-league affiliate within a few weeks, so it appears his absence won't be lengthy.
MODESTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy