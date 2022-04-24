ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina marks 2nd Wounded Heroes Day

By Amber Trent
Raleigh, N.C. (WNCN)—North Carolina marks the second annual Wounded Heroes Day on April 24.

The day is in honor of Army SGT Michael Verardo and all of North Carolina’s wounded Veterans, officials said.

Speaker of the House Tim Moore reflected on the day and those it honors.

“A year ago, the legislature recognized April 24th as Wounded Heroes Day, and this week we are honored to celebrate North Carolina’s second annual Wounded Heroes Day,” Moore said. “Nearly 750,000 Veterans call North Carolina home, and more than 155,000 of those Veterans have a disability incurred in service to our nation. We owe them a great debt that could never be repaid. The date of April 24th honors Union County’s Sgt. Michael Verardo who endured life-changing injuries in Afghanistan on April 24, 2010. To Sgt. Verardo, and all of North Carolina’s wounded heroes, we will do all we can to honor and support you and your families. We thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

CrazyChicken93
3d ago

To all those who never heard it, welcome home and thank you for everything you have done. Not only did you join but you endured a pain many will never experience in the service. I appreciate you and I’m proud of all you have done for us. Thank you! To my wounded army husband, I loved you before I love you after, most of all I love you every day for what you have done for everyone! You have seen the good bad and ugly of war, and that I’ll forever me eternally greatful to you and all who served before and after you.

