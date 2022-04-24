ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint-Narcisse review – witches, incest and self-pleasure

By Wendy Ide
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
‘Sluttily sacrilegious’: Saint-Narcisse.

The latest film from Canadian queer-punk pioneer Bruce LaBruce is a sluttily sacrilegious story of incest, witches and wayward monks. It’s 1972 in Quebec, and motorbike-straddling stud Dominic (Félix-Antoine Duval) discovers that the mother he thought was dead is in fact alive and living in isolation with her mysteriously ageless lesbian lover. Elsewhere, there’s a monk who seems to be Dominic’s exact double – a source of great interest for a young man who is so infatuated by his own reflection that he spends most of his me-time snapping Polaroid selfies for the purposes of self-pleasure. Unfortunately, like Dominic’s hobby, the film is a bit too self-involved to be much fun for anyone else.

Lauren Gilmour
3d ago

Why bother even putting out such a short op-ed on this? Makes it a senseless article, unless of course it piques enough interest to look @ it more intensely via a web search. I, for one, would've liked to have it contain some more info but it didn't come close enough to research any further. So much for even expressing an opinion of my own. It's fruitless

14
Gale Mac.
3d ago

Sounds like a weekend to do list for the Hollywood types.

16
Danny Rohde
3d ago

Typical of today's abominational culture

14
RELATED PEOPLE
