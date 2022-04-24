ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cool temperatures continue in New York City this week

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

The sea breeze saga is continuing in New York City as temperatures will be stuck between 50-60 degrees this upcoming week, Storm Watch Team meteorologist Allan Nosoff says.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, mostly cloudy late. Sea breeze (SE wind) continues. Highs near 62 away from the water. Lows down to 53 with an isolated sprinkle by daybreak.

Sunrise: 6:02AM | Sunset: 7:46PM

TUESDAY: A few scattered showers possible throughout the day. Otherwise, a few peeks of sun. Highs up to 66. A better chance of showers between 11PM-5AM. Lows near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Showers end by dawn, then partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 57 early, dropping through the 50s. Down to 39 at night. NW wind gusts 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY: More of the same, partly cloudy, and breezy. Highs near 57. Lows down to 44. NW wind gusts 15-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 61. Lows around 46.

NEXT WEEKEND: as of now, looking very similar to this weekend. Plenty of sun, but a sea breeze might develop (again!) keeping our temps in the 50s and 60s.

