ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Watch: Central Florida deputy rescues baby from third-floor apartment fire

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnJtZ_0fIe6qEf00
Deputy rescues baby from apartment fire. The body camera of Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy William Puzynski shows the rescue effort as he brings a 1-year-old child to safety (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida deputy helped rescue a 1-year-old baby from the third floor of a burning apartment on Saturday, authorities said.

Body camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy William Puzynski scaling balconies outside the Isles at East Millenia apartments after 4 a.m. EDT, WFTV reported.

“How old is your baby?” Puzynski asks in the footage. “She’s 1? Hold on, hold on. I’m coming.”

Puzynski climbs up to a second-floor balcony and tells the woman, “hand me your baby.” As flames and smoke billow out of the apartment, the woman hands the child to the deputy, who passes the girl to another deputy.

Orange County Fire Rescue then rescued the child’s mother and grandmother from the burning apartment, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, eight people were trapped on the third floor. Firefighters rescued all occupants inside the building, according to WFTV.

Two units were damaged by fire and several others suffered water damage, the television station reported.

One resident suffered a burned foot and several others received injuries that were not considered life-threatening. One firefighter suffered a knee injury and another was treated for exhaustion, WFTV reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Orange County Fire Rescue#Wftv#Ocso#Ocfirerescue#Orangecosheriff
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
62K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy