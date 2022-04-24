ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“It Was Like I Was Dead”: Sharon Osbourne Details Career Fall-Out In Controversial Departure From ‘The Talk’

By Caroline Frost
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Ahead of her return to the UK to both live and work, Sharon Osbourne has given a detailed account of her abrupt departure from CBS’s The Talk last year.

When Piers Morgan notoriously voiced his disbelief in what Meghan Markle had to say about her mental health to Oprah Winfrey and faced thousands of complaints to the UK regulator Ofcom (he later left his morning show broadcaster ITV), Osbourne tweeted her support for her longtime friend.

This caused an on-air confrontation with her The Talk co-host, Sheryl Underwood, who asked Osbourne live on air if she was racist, and an altercation followed. Following their televised conflict, and CBS investigating, Osbourne apologised, writing:

“To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry,” she wrote in a statement. “I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

She then faced further claims by colleagues of bigoted remarks, some of which she admitted, some she denied. Now she tells The Times that her card was already marked, with CBS issuing her marching orders.

“They said to me, ‘You are on permanent suspension. We don’t think that you’re repentant enough. And we will decide whether you ever come back.’ And I said, ‘Well, who’s going to make that decision?’ And they said, ‘We can’t tell you.’”

Osbourne described the trolling and death threats that followed, and also how, following a US career of more than 40 years, she realised it was time to return to her native UK.

“My phone as far as my TV career here [was concerned] was non-existent, not one call. Nothing. In England and Australia it never changed. Here it was like I was dead.”

“Everybody’s scared of saying something wrong that somebody would take and sell. It’s no way to bloody live. I don’t want it. I don’t need it. It’s just our time to go home.”

Osbourne will join her pal Morgan on TalkTV , the brand new television channel being launched this week, and built on the hopes that Morgan’s strong opinions will find a global audience with his primetime talk show being aired in the US and Australia, as well as the UK.

Osbourne’s panel show will follow, with its strapline ‘Straight Talking Starts Here’. Its presenter claims there will be no holding back by her or her star guests.

“You say what you feel and you’re not following one party at all. I don’t trust anybody. I just don’t think anybody’s there for the right reason.”

Comments / 109

sandz
3d ago

I agree. People are scared to say anything about anything. What has this world come to. People watch your social media and then go after you and then delve into your past just in case they find something to cancel you out with. It’s crazy….

Reply(9)
61
Mariella Martinez
3d ago

What they did to Sharon was wrong over an opinion she should be allowed to have just like them. I guarantee Sharon is having the last laugh now that The Talk has been cancelled. That show was annoying just like The View in all honesty....talk shows haven't been as good as they once were back in the 90s.

Reply(8)
50
kathy lewis
3d ago

We’ve gone back to the time when people are persecuted for what they believe and who they support…. Like Salem witch trials and the McCarthy era! Freedom of speech is being scrutinized…. Only like minds can voice opinions….

Reply(3)
17
