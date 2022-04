The dry spell continues into the new work week. Patchy fog will develop overnight into Monday. By the afternoon, sunny skies return with highs in the low to mid 80s. The warming trend will continue into Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will begin to approach Tuesday evening-Tuesday night. It will weaken as it arrives to SE Georgia and the Lowcountry bringing only a 30% chance of spotty showers and isolated t-storms.

3 DAYS AGO