Can the Celtics make Kevin Durant look any worse?

By Nick Friar
 3 days ago

Sixteen points. That’s it. That’s all the supposed best scorer in the NBA could muster at home in a must-win Game 3 on Saturday.

Between the way things have gone for Kevin Durant and where Brooklyn is positioned, how can anyone expect things to go differently on Monday? There isn’t a performance big enough for him to put on in Game 4 to make up for what’s transpired.

“I’m just thinking too much, to be honest. This whole series,” Durant said after Saturday’s loss.

And if people weren’t questioning Durant’s standing among the game’s best, they are now. It’s to the point where Paul Pierce believes Jayson Tatum has passed Durant.

Of course, the quickest way for Tatum to end that debate is win the NBA Finals. Because we all know Durant hasn’t been able to do that outside of Golden State. Certainly not with the guy who’s saying the same thing about the Celtics that he did about the Bucks during the 2019 NBA Playoffs while playing for Boston.

Imagine leaving Steph Curry for this?

If the Celtics want to embarrass the Nets further, all that’s left to do is pick on Ben Simmons — who’s expected to return for Game 4 according to reports (despite Steve Nash scoffing at that idea on Friday).

Remember when everyone was worried about handling the Nets without Robert Williams? Now the Celtics are using their games against the Nets as an opportunity to build the big man back up and ease him into game action. It just doesn’t end for Brooklyn. What a real shame.

