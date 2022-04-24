Warmer, Sunnier Sunday With Stray T'Showers Possible West

We'll dry out across the Susquehanna Valley as a cold front moves east. That front will usher in some cold air and we'll drop to the 30s & 40s tonight with clearing skies. We'll see some sun early Wednesday morning but it'll cloud up quickly keeping our temperatures to near 50 and with a gusty wind it'll feel like the 30s & 40s all day....a real winter chill. High pressure will take over for a few days gradually quieting the wind but it'll stay cool with highs in the 50s Thursday and only low 60s Friday and Saturday with plenty of sun. Keep in mind, night time lows will drop to the 30s so you'll want to protect those tender plants. We'll get back closer to normal heading into next week with a couple of chances of some shower for the first week of May.

SUSQUEHANNA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO