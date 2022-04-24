Warmer, Sunnier Sunday With Stray T'Showers Possible West

A large area of high pressure will bring the Susquehanna Valley dry and chilly weather the next few days. We'll continue the feel the cool winds into Friday. A FREEZE WARNING is up for tonight as we drop to the low 30s. You may want to bring the tender, young plans in or cover them up. Look for plenty of sunshine the next 3 days. With a cool wind we'll get into the mid to upper 50s Thursday and near 60 on Friday, but back into the mid 60s on Saturday. The combination of brisk winds and low humidity has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a FIRE WEATHER WATCH for Friday. Avoid any outdoor burning. It'll be closer to the average of 70 on Sunday with increasing clouds. Temperatures look more seasonable next week with a couple of chances for rain.
