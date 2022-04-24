ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Watch: Central Florida deputy rescues baby from third-floor apartment fire

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XuPtF_0fIe4RR200
Deputy rescues baby from apartment fire. The body camera of Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy William Puzynski shows the rescue effort as he brings a 1-year-old child to safety (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida deputy helped rescue a 1-year-old baby from the third floor of a burning apartment on Saturday, authorities said.

Body camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy William Puzynski scaling balconies outside the Isles at East Millenia apartments after 4 a.m. EDT, WFTV reported.

“How old is your baby?” Puzynski asks in the footage. “She’s 1? Hold on, hold on. I’m coming.”

Puzynski climbs up to a second-floor balcony and tells the woman, “hand me your baby.” As flames and smoke billow out of the apartment, the woman hands the child to the deputy, who passes the girl to another deputy.

Orange County Fire Rescue then rescued the child’s mother and grandmother from the burning apartment, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, eight people were trapped on the third floor. Firefighters rescued all occupants inside the building, according to WFTV.

Two units were damaged by fire and several others suffered water damage, the television station reported.

One resident suffered a burned foot and several others received injuries that were not considered life-threatening. One firefighter suffered a knee injury and another was treated for exhaustion, WFTV reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Baby found stuck in fence in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby was found stuck in a fence in Pembroke Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue responded to a call near the 3800 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue around 9:50 a.m., Saturday. Officials said a parent went to use the restroom when the...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Firefighters#Orange County Fire Rescue#Wftv#Ocso#Ocfirerescue#Orangecosheriff
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PennLive.com

Impaled dolphin washes up on Florida beach: report

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of a dolphin carcass that some readers might find disturbing. A dolphin who was still nursing young washed up dead from being impaled in the head at a Florida beach last month, according to officials. After a necropsy, the National Oceanic and...
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
64K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy