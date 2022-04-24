A group of residents is calling for repairs along the George Crady Bridge Fishing Pier in Nassau County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — How to deal with an influx of people is the subject of another growth management meeting Tuesday in St. Johns County. St. Johns is one of the fastest growing counties in the country and the influx of people affects traffic, water and the environment. Dozens of people turned up for the two-hour meeting and some strong feelings were displayed during the public comment period.
A new water shuttle service transporting passengers from Vilano Beach to downtown St. Augustine hopes to succeed where similar ventures have failed in the past. Two local companies — Adventure Boat Tours and Red Boat Tours — have teamed up to provide regularly scheduled daily water crossings. The service officially kicked off on Saturday.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A historic marker where a Black man died by lynching in St. Johns County was first stolen. Then its replacement was set aside for years. Monday evening, the St. Augustine City commissioners voted unanimously to have the marker installed by the Visitor Information Center near the city’s parking garage.
St. Augustine, FL — St. Johns County is hosting a second growth management workshop Tuesday at 9 a.m. It’s your chance to voice your opinion on infrastructure needs and how the growth of the county should be managed. County staff will present their ideas, then residents and stakeholders...
St. Johns County residents will have new options for workforce housing in 2023.
Spanish Forest, which officials plan to rename, is set to be developed on about 32 acres in West Augustine near the Solomon Calhoun Center, according to news release from developer Corner Lot.
In case you missed it, here are the top stories from the past week at staugustine.com. St. Johns County now has its own Whataburger. The burger restaurant chain known for its customized condiments opened a location Thursday at 2850 County Road 210 in St. Johns. There are more than 790 Whataburger locations across 10 states. Each restaurant's décor features landmarks known to that area.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County commissioners met on Tuesday to talk about managing the growth in the county, one of the fastest-growing in America. The county is dealing with traffic issues and overcrowded schools, and everyone agrees something needs to be done. Residents, builders and commissioners all got the chance to say what changes they would like to see in the coming years Tuesday morning in St. Augustine during a growth management workshop.
Beginning the week of April 25, daytime, single-lane closures will take place along Town Center Boulevard from the traffic circle to East-West Parkway. The project is part of a milling and resurfacing initiative.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A swimmer has been rescued from strong riptides in the Atlantic Ocean off Hanna Park, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. A spokesperson for JFRD has stated the patient was transported to the local hospital. The age of the child, gender, and condition were...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People staying at America’s Best Inn on Dix Ellis Trail in the Baymeadows Center area received notice that they had to vacate the property by Friday afternoon due to renovations, but a now-former manager said residents have until Monday to leave. One of the notices...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach police are sending a “no tolerance” message after they say a man sent a threatening message to the City Manager Mike Staffopoulos. The chief of police said they’ve talked to the man -- and he has not been charged. According...
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The median price for a home in St. Johns County is now more than half-million dollars. And still, it is one of the fastest growing counties in the United States. The median price for a single family home in March was $558,700 according to...
A unit at Hallmark Condo in Ponte Vedra Beach sold for $2 million on April 4. The 2,936-square-foot unit previously sold for $1,325,000 in June 2015. The unit was the third most expensive sale in 2022. Recent St. Johns County condo sales:. Hallmark Condo. 1102 Spinnakers Reach Drive, Unit 102,...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The parents of the teen who died after falling from an Orlando thrill ride last month are seeking justice for their son's tragic death through a lawsuit filed Monday in Orange County. Nekia Dodd and Yarnell Sampson, the parents of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, are suing...
LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Trashed beaches and wild parties have Lorain City Council taking action now to rein in short-term rental properties before summer arrives. “These are businesses that have encroached on normally quiet, serene, tranquil neighborhoods and have become very disruptive,” said Lorain City Council-at-Large Mary Springowski. Springowski counted about 70 properties currently posted on […]
