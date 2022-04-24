ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for missing 72-year-old Cleveland woman

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Eloise Fuller

OHIO — UPDATE:

The Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled.

INITIAL REPORT:

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old Cleveland woman.

Law enforcement is asking for help finding Eloise Fuller, who walked away from her home at 3 a.m. Sunday and has not returned. The incident took place in Cuyahoga County on West 138 Street in the City of Cleveland.

>> Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for 78-year-old man

Fuller is a Black female and has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′ 01′' tall and weighs 145.

She is possibly wearing a green gown with yellow, white, and red stripes, a black coat, a gold durag, and a black purse.

She suffers from dementia, and other serious health conditions, and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Anyone who sees Fuller or knows where she is located is asked to call 911 or 1-888-637-1113 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Comments / 3

Amberious Menefee
3d ago

Praying for her safe return home she’s someone’s mom auntie Grannie godmother Lord guide her back home

Reply(1)
5
