Rocky Mount, NC

Police investigate deaths of 1-year-old girl, baby brother

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are investigating the deaths of a 1-year-old girl and her 3-month-old baby brother.

Rocky Mount Police say they were called after 9 a.m. Saturday to Drew Street in the city for a report of two unresponsive juveniles.

Police and paramedics arrived and took the siblings to UNC Nash Healthcare, where they were pronounced dead.

The state medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of deaths. Police say their investigation continues.

They released no further details Saturday.

