Tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, can be a debilitating illness. It doesn’t seem like it would cause too much trouble – after all, it’s only a little ringing in the years, and everyone has to deal with it now and then, right? Tinnitus, on the other hand, has been known to drive people to wrath, melancholy, and even suicide. And it becomes crystal evident as the longer-term symptoms of tinnitus are revealed – brain tiredness, frequent headaches and migraines, loss of hearing and concentration, and even brain problems such as dementia. If left untreated, what begins as a minor ringing in the ears can wreck an entire life.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO