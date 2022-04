Britain and India agreed a "new and expanded" defence and security partnership on Friday, under-fire British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on a visit to New Delhi. Johnson began his maiden India visit as prime minister on Thursday in Modi's home state Gujarat, where he announced new investments worth £1 billion ($1.3 billion) that he said will help create 11,000 jobs across the UK. Johnson said the two countries were on the path to finalise a post-Brexit free trade deal by October that has been held up by New Delhi's desire to secure more visas for Indians to work or study in Britain.

