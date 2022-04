QUINCY (CBS) — Worcester State Rep. David LeBoeuf was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor Tuesday night. According to police, he was driving on three tires and troopers found empty containers of alcohol in his SUV. Sources tell WBZ Representative LeBoeuf was in the State House voting on Tuesday. His last recorded vote was just before 9 p.m. Massachusetts State Police said they received multiple 911 calls before 10:30 p.m. reporting an erratic black SUV on Route 93 South in Milton. Michael Gonzalez was heading home from Tuesday night’s Bruins game when he noticed something was wrong....

