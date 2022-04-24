Weekend warmth to be replaced by late April chill

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The shorts and t-shirts will temporarily be replaced by long sleeves, pants and even heavier jackets as the week progresses, with Sunday's high temperature around 80 degrees becoming just a memory.

A southward dip in the jet stream will be the main weather driver for a new wave of colder air expected by AccuWeather and NOAA meteorologists in the coming days.

By Monday, temperatures across the nation's mid-section are expected to drop more than 25 F degrees.

As the week progresses, this cool air is expected to shift eastward, bringing a noticeable drop in temperature across the Ohio Valley and the Northeast.

"Residents in the Northeast shouldn't put those winter jackets away just yet," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm.

Temperatures are likely to drop the most across the Northeast on Wednesday night when readings are forecast to fall below freezing across much of the region.

The brisk, cold air pushing across the Great Lakes will also allow for snow to mix in with the rain as well, including in cities like Cleveland, Ohio to Buffalo and Syracuse, New York.

A warmup is to return for the Midwest and the Northeast come early May. However, like previous warmups so far this spring, any surge of warm air is likely to be brief.

National Weather Service forecasters in Buffalo says below normal temperatures will continue through the end of the week. High temperatures will slowly warm each day, reaching into the 50s by Saturday. Meanwhile, overnight lows are expected to drop below freezing at most locations Wednesday night and Thursday night.