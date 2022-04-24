Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing $580 Item At Target In Centereach

Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing a vacuum from a Long Island store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing a Roomba vacuum from a Long Island store.

The man stole the vacuum from Target, located at 265 Pond Path in Centereach, at about 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said the vacuum is valued at about $580.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

