Roundup: Miguel Cabrera Reaches 3,000 Hits; Scottie Barnes Wins Rookie of the Year; NFL on Christmas

By Liam McKeone
 3 days ago

Miguel Cabrera became the newest member of the 3,000 hits club on Saturday ... Scottie Barnes narrowly wins Rookie of the Year over Evan Mobley ... NFL will play three games on Christmas for the first time in league history ... DaBaby fighting again ... Mail carriers getting robbed at a higher rate in US ... Wild story about hitmen and an FSU professor ... Man dies after setting himself on fire in front of Supreme Court on Friday night ... Man arrested for allegedly threatening Merriam-Webster over definition of female ... Russian official admits sanctions are severely impacting economy ... Jason Bateman on the end of 'Ozark' ... Twitter bans ads that deny climate change ... Food delivery apps losing steam as more people eat out instead ...

Ben Stiller Explains How 'Severance' Became The Rare Streaming Show That’s Actually Good [ Defector ]

Miguel Cabrera's 3,000th hit only part of his lasting legacy [ FOX Sports ]

As ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5 Tops Netflix, Reality TV’s Influence Seeps Into Its Foundations [ Forbes ]

Why Twitter is an easy target for outsiders like Elon Musk intent on change [ NPR ]

Three Kadarius Toney Trade Destinations [ The Big Lead ]

Cool scene here. Denzel really does live the life.

Vince Carter tells Scottie Barnes he is the Rookie of the Year.

Jon Bernthal is excellent.

Blink-182 -- "I Miss You"


The Big Lead

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

