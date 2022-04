Word is that Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton’s stock might be falling into the second half of the first round, which could put him in range for the Kansas City Chiefs. For the last several weeks and months, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton has been considered one of the very best and safest overall prospects in this year’s draft class. For a rookie pool that lacks can’t-miss talent, Hamilton has been the exception, the defensive back who could make the sort of impact that could force a team to forgo positional value at the top of the draft in order to select him.

