Maryland State

Summery Sunday Before Frosty Temperatures Return This Week in Maryland

By Amy Aaronson
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. April 24 — Warmer temperatures arrive for the end of the weekend!. Sunday is another warm and gorgeous day. Highs will soar to the upper...

foxbaltimore.com

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Rain Will Arrive Ahead Of Colder Temperatures

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold front will move into Maryland on Tuesday and bring significant changes to the weather throughout the week. Expect rain to move into the area by Tuesday afternoon and likely stick around through the evening commute.  A few thunderstorms will be possible too, especially across southern portions of the Eastern Shore.  No severe weather is expected though.  The high temperatures on Tuesday will reach around 70 degrees.  Rain will move out Tuesday night with colder and breezy conditions moving in for Wednesday and Thursday.  Sunshine will return but it won’t help because temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s on Wednesday.  The coldest nights of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday night, which is when temperatures will dip into the 30s.  Any frost potential will depend on if the winds die down, which is more likely Thursday night.  Friday will be the best day of the week with sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 60s.  Warmer weather will return for the weekend with temperature highs close to 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cloudy With A Chance For Storms Later

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Clouds are in full force this Tuesday. A warm and moist air mass led to a foggy morning with gray skies continuing through the day. A cold front is pushing across the state with rain and storms firing up along it. We’ll likely see some wet weather in the Baltimore area during the late afternoon and evening.  While thunderstorms are a possibility for central and northern parts of the state, our friends in southern Maryland have the best chance to see storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a lower sliver of the state under a marginal risk for severe storms. That’s a...
WBAL Radio

LaPlata tornado 20 years later

April 28 marks 20 years since one of the state's deadliest tornadoes hit Maryland. It was just after 7 p.m. April 28, 2002, a F4 tornado hit LaPlata in Charles County. Three people died, 122 people were hurt and more than $100-million in property damage occurred. The tornado also damaged...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
San Diego Union-Tribune

Big progress on wildfires, but dangerous winds on the way

Firefighters have been making significant progress on the biggest wildfires burning unusually hot and fast for this time of year in the western U.S. But forecasters from the Southwest to the southern High Plains are warning of the return the next two days of the same gusty winds and critical fire conditions that sent wildland blazes racing across the landscape last week
ENVIRONMENT

