Summery Sunday Before Frosty Temperatures Return This Week in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold front will move into Maryland on Tuesday and bring significant changes to the weather throughout the week. Expect rain to move into the area by Tuesday afternoon and likely stick around through the evening commute. A few thunderstorms will be possible too, especially across southern portions of the Eastern Shore. No severe weather is expected though. The high temperatures on Tuesday will reach around 70 degrees. Rain will move out Tuesday night with colder and breezy conditions moving in for Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine will return but it won’t help because temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s on Wednesday. The coldest nights of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday night, which is when temperatures will dip into the 30s. Any frost potential will depend on if the winds die down, which is more likely Thursday night. Friday will be the best day of the week with sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 60s. Warmer weather will return for the weekend with temperature highs close to 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO