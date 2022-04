THE FINAL 12 seconds of Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls had yet to expire, but both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan had seen enough. With the game out of reach and their once-promising season slipping away, the Bulls' All-Star star duo rose from the end of the bench, their home white jerseys still untucked, and made their way toward the locker room, not sticking around for the final buzzer.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO