Smartwatches can track your COVID-19 symptoms via heart rate

By Knowridge
 3 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University of Michigan found if one becomes ill with COVID-19, their smartwatch can track the progression of the symptoms, and could even show how sick they become.

The research is published in Cell Reports Medicine and was conducted by Daniel Forger et al.

In the study, the team examined the effects of COVID-19 with six factors derived from heart rate data.

They used an algorithm that was originally developed to estimate the daily circadian phase from wearable heart rate and step data.

They looked at a baseline period of 8-35 days before COVID symptom onset and an analysis period defined as 7-14 days around COVID symptom onset.

They discovered new signals embedded in heart rate indicating when individuals were infected with COVID and how sick they became.

The researchers found that individuals with COVID experienced an increase in heart rate per step after symptom onset, and those with a cough had a much higher heart rate per step than those without a cough.

They found that COVID dampened biological timekeeping signals, changed how your heart rate responds to activity, altered basal heart rate, and caused stress signals.

They showed that these measures were strongly altered and could show symptomatic vs. healthy periods in the wearers’ lives.

The same method could be used to detect other diseases such as influenza, and the researchers say the approach could be used to track disease at home or when medical resources are scarce, such as during a pandemic or in developing countries.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Women with ‘long COVID’ have more symptoms

Scientists from the University of Parma found that women with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than men. Women were much more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up The research is published in the Journal of Women's Health and was conducted by Giovanna...
Only 1 in 4 feels fully recovered from COVID-19 after one year

Scientists from the University of Leicester found that one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. They found that being female versus being male (32% less likely), having obesity (half as likely) and having had mechanical ventilation in a hospital (58% less likely) were all associated with a lower probability of feeling fully recovered at one year.
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It's a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
