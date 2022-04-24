Elon Musk: How Tesla develops and updates autopilot features

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In Tesla, autopilot introduces new features and improves existing functionality to make the car safer and more capable over time.

Autopilot enables a car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within its lane.

Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.

Tesla has been improving its autopilot features. In the newest version, its autopilot uses more regenerative braking at low speeds for higher efficiency and an improved driving experience, especially in stop-and-go traffic.

Increased use of regenerative braking results in less brake pedal noise and smoother stops.

In this video, Musk talks about how Tesla develops and updates autopilot features.

According to him, the AI networks learn from the most complicated and diverse scenarios in the world, iteratively sourced from our fleet of nearly 1M vehicles in real-time.

A full build of Autopilot neural networks involves 48 networks that take 70,000 GPU hours to train.

