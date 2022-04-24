Women with ‘long COVID’ have more symptoms

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University of Parma found that women with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than men.

Women were much more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up

The research is published in the Journal of Women’s Health and was conducted by Giovanna Pelà et al.

Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms extending beyond 12 weeks after the initial symptoms of acute infection.

In this study, the team found that 91% of patients evaluated at follow-up continued to experience COVID-19 symptoms.

Breathlessness was the most common symptom of long COVID-19, followed by fatigue. Women were more symptomatic than men (97% vs. 84%).

The team says long-term studies are needed to fully understand the sex-related pathophysiology of the symptoms and the effects of treatment-related to Long COVID-19.

These studies will be crucial to understanding the natural trajectory of Long COVID-19 in order to implement targeted treatment strategies and to prevent bias in treating males and females.

While women have a lower mortality rate than men during the acute phase of COVID, this study indicates that women have a greater likelihood of experiencing Long COVID syndrome.

