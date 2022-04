There are two games left in this long, grueling, COVID-challenged, topsy-turvy NHL season. If the players aren’t worn out, this scribe is tired enough for both of us. The players will get a few days of rest before the postseason begins, but there are real questions about the state of the Pittsburgh Penguins. After multiple false starts and reports, Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner finally had knee surgery and is done for the year. Eight Eastern teams reached 100 points to make history. And Joe Biden’s unintentional way with words cracked up the Tampa Bay Lightning.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO