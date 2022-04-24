ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Japan's Shionogi says COVID-19 pill shows rapid clearance of virus

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xSKG_0fIduPQO00

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - An experimental treatment from Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T) has shown rapid clearance of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new data, the Japanese drug maker said on Sunday.

The pill, S-217622, "demonstrated rapid clearance of the infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus", Shionogi said in a statement, citing Phase-2b results from the Phase II/III clinical trial of the drug.

The company has global aspirations for the antiviral pill, which is now being evaluated by Japanese regulators.

The findings released on Sunday also showed "there was no significant difference in total score of 12 COVID-19 symptoms between treatment arms" although the drug showed improvement in a composite score of five "respiratory and feverish" symptoms, Shionogi said.

The drugmaker said in March it would launch a global Phase III trial worldwide for the drug with U.S. government support, and Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi has said production could reach 10 million doses a year.

Shionogi's shares have been on a rollercoaster on speculation about success of the treatment. The stock climbed on Friday after a report the U.S. government is in talks to acquire supplies of the drug.

On April 13 the stock sank by as much as 16% on reports the drug could pose risks to pregnancies, based on preclinical data.

Reporting by David Dolan and Rocky Swift Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

Keisha Lucking
3d ago

What are every component of the pill. They still don’t even tell us what every component of the shot they try to make everyone have that is poison.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pill#Shionogi Co Ltd#Japanese#Rocky Swift Editing
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scitechdaily.com

New Nasal Spray Proven To Be Effective Against All COVID-19 Variants of Concern

New nasal spray treats Delta variant infection in mice, indicating broad spectrum results. Researchers have shown a new compound delivered in a nasal spray is highly effective in preventing and treating COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant in mice. The researchers, including at UBC, Université de Sherbrooke, and Cornell University,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
319K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy