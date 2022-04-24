ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Arrested at Disney Hotel In Relation to Double Homicide

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 17-year-old teenager was arrested at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort in Orlando, Florida in relation to a double homicide. On March 2, 2022, teenagers Malaki Trayvion Mazyck, 15, and Kenyon Johnson, 18, were the victims of a double homicide shooting in Summerville, South Carolina. The incident occurred outside of the Sangaree...

ONE MANS OPINION
3d ago

Who sent him or was he invited to Florida by its governor. After all Florida in such happy place. I am HAPPY ! Governor come on dude Past the BLUNT . So that everyone can share in the happiness or insanity you are projecting . Oh my God don't say GAY it triggers the governors deeply rooted homosexual desires.

