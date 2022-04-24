Credit Karma opens $13M East Coast HQ in Ballantyne

Credit Karma headquarters

CHARLOTTE — Personal-finance company Credit Karma unveiled its new East Coast headquarters in Ballantyne this week.

The 95,000-square-foot space at 13146 Ballantyne Corporate Place is part of a more than $13 million investment that will add 600 jobs here by 2026. Last year, Credit Karma was approved for about $21.5 million in state and local incentives. The average salary for the new jobs is $156,600.

Credit Karma employs roughly 450 people across the Charlotte market. The new space has capacity for 800 people.

[ PAST COVERAGE: Gov. Cooper in Ballantyne Thursday to open Credit Karma’s new east coast headquarters ]

The firm’s Charlotte office houses operations for Credit Karma Money, product and engineering teams, talent, marketing and member support.

Read the full story and check out photos here.

(WATCH BELOW: Olde Meck Brewery to anchor new entertainment district in Ballantyne)

©2022 Cox Media Group