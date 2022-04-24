Road Closures This Morning for Pike’s Peek 10K

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 55-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a Sunday morning collision in New Market, Maryland, according to authorities. Valentins Alksnis III was riding a 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle when he collided with a vehicle in the 11500 block of Gas House Pike around 9 a.m., according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. He was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the site of the crash, authorities said. The person in the vehicle sustained minor injuries. They were taken by ambulance to Frederick Health Hospital, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit investigated the collision and notified Alksnis’ next of kin. Anyone with information about the collision or who witnessed it should call FCSO Deputy 1st Class Anthony Reggio at 301-600-1046.

NEW MARKET, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO