S.C. police officer killed in shooting, suspect dead
By Marcus Flowers
wach.com
3 days ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce community is mourning PSO Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr. According to the Cayce Police Department, the incident happened on April 24 at around 2:48 a.m. Barr was one of three officers responding...
Editor’s note: The story has been updated to correct the spelling of Rajae Quick. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified two people who were killed Tuesday afternoon after a fight inside a car led to a gunfight. Shavaris McShan, 27, and Rajae Quick, 27, both of Florence, were killed, according to Florence County […]
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two women have been arrested after an assault in the Lowe’s break room. According to the warrant, Desjanque Marshade Walker, 21, and Sharique Corneial Walker, 19, went into the break room of the Lowe’s on Peach Orchard Road, and they beat up the victim, sprayed her with pepper spray, and took […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
A woman in South Carolina got what was the equivalent to a pie in the face Wednesday, and police now police need help finding the man they say carried out the crime. What's more, police said it's not the first time the crime has been reported in the last 24-hours.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD)- SLED has identified a man involved in the murder-suicide that killed Cayce Police officer, Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr on Sunday. According to the Cayce Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance report at a Rossmore Road home just after 2:30 a.m. Shots fired from inside the house led to the death of […]
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting over the weekend claimed a life. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of B Street. Deputies say when they arrived, they found 31-year-old Rodriquez Dunn with at least one gunshot wound. He was deceased...
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning on Carver Street in Florence, according to authorities. It was the third deadly shooting in Florence the city since early Saturday morning. Benjamin Willie Dixon, 32, of Florence, died in the shooting, which happened in the 1000 block of Carver Street, […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 11-year-old died Sunday in a shooting, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Sunday morning on Glendale School Road in the Scranton area, deputies said. The 11-year-old died of a gunshot wound. Their identity has not been released. Two people are detained in connection with the […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are pleading with the community to stand together as gun-related crimes continue to increase. This week alone, News 19 reported multiple young people shot and killed in separate incidents. West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott sat down with News...
A woman who was found deceased in a home on Skyline Drive, Columbia, was stabbed to death by their son. In a press conference, Captain Jeremy Haywood shared that the department arrested Demondra Gaines, 27, for the killings of his mother, Katrina Gaines, 51, and father, Christopher Gaines, 56, at their home.
