ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

S.C. police officer killed in shooting, suspect dead

By Marcus Flowers
wach.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce community is mourning PSO Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr. According to the Cayce Police Department, the incident happened on April 24 at around 2:48 a.m. Barr was one of three officers responding...

wach.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cayce, SC
Cayce, SC
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Domestic Violence#Pso#Wach Fox#Violent Crime#Emt
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Weekend shooting kills 1 person at Olmstead Homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting over the weekend claimed a life. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of B Street. Deputies say when they arrived, they found 31-year-old Rodriquez Dunn with at least one gunshot wound. He was deceased...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WAVY News 10

11-year-old dies in 4th fatal weekend shooting in SC

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 11-year-old died Sunday in a shooting, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Sunday morning on Glendale School Road in the Scranton area, deputies said. The 11-year-old died of a gunshot wound. Their identity has not been released. Two people are detained in connection with the […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy